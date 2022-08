Poonch: Two persons were seriously injured in a bear attack at Mandi area of Poonch district on Wednesday.

Officials said that the locals rescued the injured and shifted them to Sub-District Hospital Mandi for treatment. The injured were identified as Muhammad Aslam and Khadim Hussain, residents of Mohrabechi Surankote.

The locals rued that the facilities, which were supposed to be provided by the wildlife department to drive away the wild animals, were not provided till date.