2 injured in highway accident

Ramban: Two persons were injured after a cab collided with a truck at Chanderkote on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Wednesday.

Police said a cab (JK02AL-7241) on its way to Jammu collided with a truck (JK14D-7689) coming from the opposite direction near Kamal Academy Morh in Chanderkote on the highway resulting in injuries to two passengers travelling in the cab.

It said that the injured were rushed to District Hospital Ramban for treatment.

Police identified the injured passengers as Muhammad Iqbal, son of Ghulam Rasool of Baramulla and Aman Kumar, son of Vinod Kumar of Amritsar.

Police registered a case under FIR No 129 under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Chanderkote.