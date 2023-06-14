2 injured in leopard attack

Handwara: Panic gripped in Yaroo village of Handwara on Wednesday evening after two persons were attacked and injured by a leopard while they were busy in sowing rice saplings in nearby agriculture land.

The injured were immediately evacuated to District Hospital (DH) Handwara where according to doctors their condition is stable. The injured have been identified as Mohammed Shafi Shah son of Mohammad Yousuf Shah of Batpora Langate, and Mohammad Hamzah resident of Yaroo village.

Locals of the area have urged authorities to take immediate steps with regard to catch the leopard so that such ferocious attacks could be thwart in future.