2 injured in Mughal Road accident

Mendhar: Two persons received injuries in a road accident near Behram Gala on the Mughal Road.

The accident occurred late Friday evening when a vehicle (JK12B 7508) was moving on the Mughal road when it plunged into a deep gorge in front of Noori Chamb waterfall site.

“Two persons travelling in the vehicle received injuries and were shifted to Sub District Hospital Surankote,” Police said.

The injured have been identified as vehicle driver Jameel Ahmed, 25, son of Muhammad Sadiq of Gunthal and Javaid Ahmed, 22, son of Muhammad Bashir of Sangla.