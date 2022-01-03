2 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: Two persons were injured in an accident at Solki village of Rajouri.
It said that late Sunday evening, a car (HP17F 8788) coming from Brehvi towards Solki collided with a motorcycle (JK02BP 3167).
Police said, the motorcycle driver Hussain Alam, son of Raj Muhammed of Marchola Sunderbani along with his pillow rider Parveen Akhtar, wife of Muhammad Basheer of Prat Sunderbani sustained injuries in the accident.
It said both the injured were shifted to a local hospital.
Police said an FIR was registered at Police Station Dharamsal.