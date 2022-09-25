2 injured in road mishap in Rajouri

Rajouri: Two persons were injured in a collision between two vehicles at Dalogra village of Rajouri.
Police said that the accident took place when a Scorpio vehicle JK02BN 1786 and a car JK11B 9001 collided at Dalogra. Two persons who got injured were evacuated from the site of the accident and taken to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where they are under treatment.
The injured persons were identified as Shafeeq Ahmed son of Ismail Ahmed and Mohammad Sharaz son of Mohammad Salim resident of Rajouri. Police said that cognizance of the matter has been taken.