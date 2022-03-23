2 injured in Surankote

Rajouri: Two persons were injured when a shootout occurred during a meeting between two families over a matrimonial dispute at Iqbal Nagar area of Surankote.
Reports said a man fired with his small arms weapon in which two person got injured. The injured include brother of accused’s wife and her uncle.
"Both the injured have been shifted to local hospital and they are under treatment there and are out of danger." said officials.
The injured have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed son of Alam Din resident of Naka Manjhari in Mendhar and Wahid Anjum son of Arif Hussain resident of Draba Surankote.