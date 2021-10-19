2 injured inside Qazigund-Banihal tunnel

Ramban: A husband-wife duo sustained injuries after an Army vehicle hit a Scotty inside the south portal of Qazigund-Banihal tunnel on Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Tuesday.

Both the vehicles were heading towards Jammu.

Police said a rashly and negligently-driven vehicle of the Army collided with a Scotty (JK02CG-8395) inside the Qazigund-Banihal tunnel, resulting in injuries to the husband-wife duo.

They were rushed to Sub District Hospital Banihal for treatment.

Police identified the injured as Muhammad Yousuf, son of Sadiq Ali and his wife Safoora Begum of Nagrota Bypass Jammu.