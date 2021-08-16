2 JKAS officers posted as JKSSB members

Jammu: The government on Monday transferred two Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers and posted them as members of the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

As per GAD order, Neelam Khajuria, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department (GAD), has been posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board. Narayan Dutt, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.

The transfers, done in the interest of administration, will take place with immediate effect.