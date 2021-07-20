2 JKAS officers swap postings

Jammu: The government Tuesday, in a minor administrative reshuffle, transferred two JKAS officers with immediate effect.

As per a GAD order, Chander Parkash, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vijaypur, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar Vijaypur has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Audio-Visual) in the Directorate of Information, J&K.

Vinay Kumar, Deputy Director (Audio-Visual) in the Directorate of Information, J&K, has transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vijaypur.

He would also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Vijaypur, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, the order said.