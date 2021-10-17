2 killed, 1 injured in Bhaderwah road accident

Bhaderwah: Two persons were killed and another was seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling fell into a deep gorge near Khanni Top on interstate Bhaderwah-Chamba road on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased included an employee of Power Development Department (PDD).

Police said that the victims were travelling towards Padri from Sartingal village in a sumo vehicle bearing registration number JK06 – 8133.

A police officer said that the vehicle skidded off the road near Khanni Top and fell into a 300-feet deep gorge perhaps due to the slippery conditions because of the drizzle since morning.

“Two persons died on the spot while the injured was immediately shifted to sub district hospital (SDH) Bhaderwah,” the officer added.

The deceased were identified as Ijaz Ahmed, 45, son of Mohammed Sultan and Ravi Kumar, 42, son of Shadi Lal, both residents of Sartingal village.

The injured has been identified as Irfan Ahmed, son of Bashir Ahmed, resident of Bheja village.