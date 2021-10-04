2 killed, 3 injured in separate road accidents in Banihal, Ramban

Ramban: Two persons were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Banihal and Ramban.
Giving details, police said a tractor , JK03K-8337, which was on its way from Mir Basti- Chareel link road to main market Banihal turned turtle on the road resulting in injuries to two persons. They were removed to Sub District Hospital Banihal ,where doctors declared one person as brought dead on arrival.
Police identified the deceased as Mohammad Rafiq Badana, 21, of Zaban tehsil.
The injured, Abdul Waheed , 25, of Bengal at present working with construction company BCC in Banihal was provided medical aid and referred to GMC Anantnag for specialized treatment. Police said the driver of the tractor identified as Mushtaq Ahmad of Khairkoot Banihal is safe.
A bike rider, Mohammad Amin Sheikh ,28, a resident of village Kunda Pogal tehsil Ukhral died on spot after his bike skidded off the Ukhral Pogal link road at Adhal in Ramban district.
In another accident two persons got injured when a speedy vehicle, JK22B-8805, which was on its way to Seran from Kundhan Khari rolled down into under construction Railway yard in Khari tehsil of Ramban district this afternoon. The driver and his helper sustained injuries. Both of them were rushed to PHC Khari where after providing medical aid doctors referred them to SDH Banihal for further treatment.
Police identified the injured driver as Bashir Ahmed and helper as Mohammed Ayoub , both residents of Panthyal Ramban.