2 killed, 3 injured in separate road accidents in Banihal, Ramban

Ramban: Two persons were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Banihal and Ramban.

Giving details, police said a tractor , JK03K-8337, which was on its way from Mir Basti- Chareel link road to main market Banihal turned turtle on the road resulting in injuries to two persons. They were removed to Sub District Hospital Banihal ,where doctors declared one person as brought dead on arrival.

Police identified the deceased as Mohammad Rafiq Badana, 21, of Zaban tehsil.

The injured, Abdul Waheed , 25, of Bengal at present working with construction company BCC in Banihal was provided medical aid and referred to GMC Anantnag for specialized treatment. Police said the driver of the tractor identified as Mushtaq Ahmad of Khairkoot Banihal is safe.