2 killed in road accident

Bhadarwah: Two persons were killed on the spot when a car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge on Thathari-Cheera road in Doda district on Monday morning.

A Maruti Alto K10 car bearing registration number JK06A 6864 which was on its way from Thathri to Cheera skidded off the road and rolled down into 700 deep gorge near Nandna village about 52 Km from Doda town, police said.