2 killed in road accident

Bhadarwah: Two persons were killed on the spot when a car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge on Thathari-Cheera road in Doda district on Monday morning.
A Maruti Alto K10 car bearing registration number JK06A 6864 which was on its way from Thathri to Cheera skidded off the road and rolled down into 700 deep gorge near Nandna village about 52 Km from Doda town, police said.
"Locals along with police personnel from the nearby post immediately rushed to the spot and started rescue operation to evacuate the persons from the debris of the car," said SP Bhadarwah Aftab Alam Mir.
"Both the persons died on spot, The deceased have been identified as Ajay Kkumar (27) of Chirna Thathri and Ranjeet singh (31) of Jagote Tehsil phagso," officer added.