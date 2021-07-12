2 Kupwara minors drown to death

Kupwara: Two minor boys drowned to death in separate incidents in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.
At Divar Lolab, a 10-year-old boy drowned in a pond ‘Nulle Sar’ while he was taking a bath.
As he went untraceable, his friends raised an alarm and immediately a rescue operation was launched.
His body was recovered after rigorous efforts of the locals.
The body was shifted to a nearby hospital but doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.
He was identified as 10-year-old Yawar Manzoor Ganai, son of Manzoor Ahmad Ganai.
In another shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy drowned in ‘Budd Sar’ pond at Chandigam Lolab. His body was recovered after a rescue operation was launched jointly by SDRF, Police, Army and locals.
He has been identified as Asif Ahmad Khan, son of Ashiq Ahmad Khan of Chandigam.
Meanwhile, the administration has impressed upon people to not let their children venture out near these water bodies so that human lives could be stopped for being lost.