2 labourers injured in Anantnag terror attack: Police

Srinagar: Two migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh were injured in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, an operation to track down the attackers is underway in the area.

The incident occurred in the Rakh Momin area of Anantnag after terrorists whose number is being investigated fired at them late in the evening.

They have been identified as Chhotu Prasad of Puraina, Gorakhpur Prasad, and Govind of Dhuria Ghaat, Gorakhpur.

They were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag with bullet wounds in their legs and thighs but their condition is stated to be stable.