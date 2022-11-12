2 labourers injured in Anantnag terror attack: Police

Srinagar: Two migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh were injured in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday evening.
Meanwhile, an operation to track down the attackers is underway in the area.
The incident occurred in the Rakh Momin area of Anantnag after terrorists whose number is being investigated fired at them late in the evening.
They have been identified as Chhotu Prasad of Puraina, Gorakhpur Prasad, and Govind of Dhuria Ghaat, Gorakhpur.
They were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag with bullet wounds in their legs and thighs but their condition is stated to be stable.
“#Terrorists fired upon & injured two outside labourers in Rakh-Momin area of #Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to the hospital for treatment. Area being #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.
The incident came eight days after two non-locals were injured in a terrorist attack in the same district.
On November 3, two persons including a school peon were shot at and injured after terrorists fired at them in Wanihama, Dialgam area of Anantnag district.