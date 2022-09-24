2 labourers injured in Pulwama terror attack

Srinagar: Two labourers from Bihar were injured in a terrorist attack in Pulwama district of southern Kashmir and a search operation in the area is underway.

They have been identified by police as Shamshad son of Islam Shiekh and Faizan Qasri son of Fayaz Qadri of Batya Zila Bihar. The incident took place at Kharpora Ratnipora and the duo have been hospitalised. Their condition is said to be stable.

