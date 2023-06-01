2 LeT terror associates arrested in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar: Police and security forces arrested two terrorist associates linked with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) at Frestihar area of Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Thursday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said, “Acting on specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in village Frestihar Kreeri, Police along with 29 RR of the Army set up a check point at Frestihar Waripora crossing in Kreeri. During checking, the joint party intercepted and arrested two suspected persons, who on noticing the checkpoint tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended tactfully.”

The statement identified them as Suhail Gulzar, son of Ghulam Muhammad Sheikh of Frestihar, Kreeri and Waseem Ahmad Pata, son of Ghulam Qadir Pata of Hadipora Rafiabad linked with LeT.

It said that during checking, arms and ammunition including 2 Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines, 15 pistol rounds, and other incriminating material was recovered from their possession.