2 militants killed in ongoing LoC gunfight: Army

Rajouri: Two militants were killed in an anti-militancy operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Army said Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference at Army’s Poonch brigade headquarters, the Army said that arms and ammunition were also recovered from the militants.

The Army officer said that a specific intelligence input was provided by the intelligence agencies and Police regarding the possible infiltration attempt on the LoC.

“Monday morning, alert troops of the Army noticed movement on the LoC. As they were challenged, the militants resorted to heavy firing which was retaliated by the Army, leading to a fierce exchange of fire,” said an Army officer.

He said that the Army killed a militant and recovered an AK rifle, ammunition and hand grenades from the slain militant.

The Army officer said that the anti-militancy operation continued in the area during which the body of another militant was recovered.

“Thus, two terrorists were eliminated in this operation,” he said.

The Army officer said that an identity card had been recovered from the slain militant which was issued by the Registrar General of Pakistan and the individual had been identified as Muhammad Akram, son of Sardar of Pakistan.

He said that the anti-militancy operation was still underway.