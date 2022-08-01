2 mines, explosive shell found in Mendhar village

Mendhar: Army on Monday recovered two anti personnel land mines and one explosive shell in a village of Mendhar and later destroyed the explosive materials.
As per official sources Army teams found two anti personnel land mines and one 51mm explosive shell in Keri Top area of Mendhar while one shell was recovered in another adjoining area.
The official sources said that the three contents were taken into possession by army teams and later destroyed through a controlled explosion.
However, army was still to issue any statement over this recovery.