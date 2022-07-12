2 minor siblings drown in Kalakote

Rajouri: In a tragic incident, two minor siblings were washed away by strong currents of water when they were taking a bath in a local stream in the Teryath tehsil of Kalakote.

Police said that the minors, identified as nine-year-old Ansh Sharma and 10-year-old Vansh Sharma, both sons of Sanjay Kumar Sharma of Moughla Jungrial tehsil Teryath in Kalakote drowned in a local stream on Monday.