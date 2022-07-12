2 minor siblings drown in Kalakote

Rajouri: In a tragic incident, two minor siblings were washed away by strong currents of water when they were taking a bath in a local stream in the Teryath tehsil of Kalakote.
Police said that the minors, identified as nine-year-old Ansh Sharma and 10-year-old Vansh Sharma, both sons of Sanjay Kumar Sharma of Moughla Jungrial tehsil Teryath in Kalakote drowned in a local stream on Monday.
“The tragedy struck when their mother was also with them washing clothes a little far from them. Both the siblings were enjoying splashes when the strong currents of water washed them away. Seeing them drowning, their mother raised an alarm and tried to save them with the help of other people present there,” Police said.
After some time, when rescue teams managed to bring them out of the water, they were shifted to Community Health Centre (CHC) Kalakote where doctors declared them dead.