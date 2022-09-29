2 missing minor girls recovered from Jammu

Srinagar: Police in Budgam have recovered 2 missing minor girls from Jammu. On 26/09/2022, Police Post Humhama received a written complaint from a lady resident of Handwara presently putting at Humhama, stating therein that her 2 minor daughters aged 15 & 16 years went missing since 25/09/2022.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR number 337/2022 under relevant sections of Law was registered at Police Station Budgam and investigation was set into motion.