2-month Amarnath Yatra reflects Govt's confidence, people’s enthusiasm: Jitendra Singh

Manipuri: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Tuesday said that the two-month long Amarnath Yatra, planned for this year, reflects the government's confidence and people's enthusiasm.
A statement issued here said that addressing as a chief guest a gathering of prominent citizens to mark the completion of nine years of the government headed by PM Narendra Modi, Singh said J&K and North-East present a befitting example of deft handling of the menace of terrorism and extremism under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.
He said that in tune with vote-bank politics, Congress and its allied political parties had developed a vested interest in allowing Article 370 to continue even though, in the constitution, it was noted and mentioned as a “ temporary provision”.
“PM Modi has walked the talk as far as his clarion call of zero-tolerance for terrorism is concerned,” Singh said.
He said that due to the overall peaceful atmosphere and confidence of the government and enthusiasm of the people, for the first time after many years, Amarnath Yatra in J&K starting from July 1 would be of two-month long duration, which were earlier sometimes restricted to even 15-20 days due to security and other considerations. Singh said that for the first time, nearly 50,000 people were having Darshan per day at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine while 1.70 crore tourists visited J&K last season.
He said that the recent successful G20 event in J&K inclusive of official deliberations, shikara rides, golf, shopping in busy markets, cultural events, and participation by all sections of society was a refreshing moment, setting a benchmark for future big events.
Singh said that the youth of J&K was highly aspirational and does not want to miss the bus.
“The youth is keen to move on and be led by Modi,” he said.
Singh said that it was PM Modi, who gave J&K the real “self-rule” by ensuring successful conduct of regular Panchayat elections and the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) polls in seven decades in November 2020.
On the question of conduct of assembly polls, he said that the call had to be taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) by consulting other agencies.
Singh said his party, BJP, was always ready for it as they work 24x7x365 on the ground.