2-month Amarnath Yatra reflects Govt's confidence, people’s enthusiasm: Jitendra Singh

Manipuri: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Tuesday said that the two-month long Amarnath Yatra, planned for this year, reflects the government's confidence and people's enthusiasm.

A statement issued here said that addressing as a chief guest a gathering of prominent citizens to mark the completion of nine years of the government headed by PM Narendra Modi, Singh said J&K and North-East present a befitting example of deft handling of the menace of terrorism and extremism under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

He said that in tune with vote-bank politics, Congress and its allied political parties had developed a vested interest in allowing Article 370 to continue even though, in the constitution, it was noted and mentioned as a “ temporary provision”.

“PM Modi has walked the talk as far as his clarion call of zero-tolerance for terrorism is concerned,” Singh said.