2 month long training of senior, junior assistants concludes

Srinagar, Aug 31: Director General, J&K IMPARD, Saurabh Bhagat, today chaired the joint valedictory function of two training courses of two months’ duration.

These courses included “Secretariat Assistant Training Course for Senior Assistants” and “Foundation Course for Junior Assistants” which were attended by 102 Senior Assistants and 110 Junior Assistants of various department of Jammu and Kashmir government.

In his valedictory address, Director General said that J&K IMPARD is determined to fulfill government’s commitment of training its frontline functionaries to the best of capacity and capabilities. He informed the participants that the Institute has signed an MoU with National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) under which officers of J&K will be deputed to various training institutions of the country. Presently, the first ever batch of 30 officers is undergoing training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA)-Mussouri, he added.

He also informed that IMPARD has been entrusted with the task of developing District Good Governance Index on the basis of which the administration of various districts of whole country would be compared. He added that IMPARD has also been assigned the task of carrying out Transparency Audit of various departments so that the overall governance system is improved for the benefit of common man.

He said that infrastructural development would include constructing a large computer lab for the benefit of trainees of various training courses to be conducted in IMPARD and presently a newly constructed Block will serve as separate Secretariat Assistant Training Block within IMPARD.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief Secretary for extending complete support to IMPARD activities.

Meanwhile, Director General distributed certificates among the trainee participants.

Later, a cultural programme was also presented by the trainee participants.