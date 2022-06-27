2 mysterious deaths in Rajouri

Police said that medico legal formalities were conducted in the matter and investigation is going on.

In another incident, Raman Kumar (23) son of Bishan Dass resident of Dhanwan Kalakote also died under mysterious conditions after which police have started investigation into the matter.

As per police, health condition of victim deteriorated in his house in the wee morning hours on Monday after which he was brought in Government Medical College Associated Hospital Rajouri but was declared as brought dead.