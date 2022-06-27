2 mysterious deaths in Rajouri

Rajouri: Two persons died under mysterious circumstances at two different places in Rajouri district. Police has launched investigations in both the cases.
Police said 20 year old Kulsoom Akhter, wife of Amjad Hussain resident of Namblan villag of Rajouri had consumed something mysterious and was brought in Associated Hospital Government Medical College Rajouri where she died during treatment.
Police said that medico legal formalities were conducted in the matter and investigation is going on.
In another incident, Raman Kumar (23) son of Bishan Dass resident of Dhanwan Kalakote also died under mysterious conditions after which police have started investigation into the matter.
As per police, health condition of victim deteriorated in his house in the wee morning hours on Monday after which he was brought in Government Medical College Associated Hospital Rajouri but was declared as brought dead.