2 nomads injured, 400 cattle die in lightning strike

Ganderbal: Two members of a nomadic family were injured while over 400 goats and sheep died when the lightening struck the upper reaches of Naranag in Kangan area of Ganderbal district Tuesday night, officials said.

Some nomadic families had camped at Laman Naranag area on their way back home from the seasonal pastures in the higher reaches when the lightening struck them.

An official said that the injured family members were brought to Trauma Hospital Kangan for treatment.

He said that both were stable and had sustained minor injuries.

The official said that the livestock belongs to Abdul Rashid Bijran, Muhammad Yaseen Bijran and Muhammad Khalid Bijran, all residents of Rajouri.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Kangan, Zahoor Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that soon after receiving information, a Police team was sent to the spot to take stock of the situation.

He said that the nomadic family was shifted to a safer place from where they would leave towards Rajouri.

Ahmad said that they informed the concerned officials after which a team of officials from the Sheep Husbandry department visited the area.

Meanwhile, the nomadic family urged the administration to provide compensation to them for their loss.