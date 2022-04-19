2 non-locals injured in Rajouri explosion

Rajouri: A husband-wife duo from Uttar Pradesh sustained multiple injuries in an explosion that took place outside their slum in Jaglanoo village near Kotranka town of Rajouri district on Tuesday late evening.

"This explosion took place outside a slum in Jaglanoo village area of Kotranka," said Police officials. They added that Vinod Kumar (23) and his wife Kranti Devi (20) sustained injuries in the explosion and both were moved to sub-district hospital Kotranka and have now been referred to Rajouri GMC.