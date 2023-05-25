2 persons arrested for illegal extraction of minerals in Baramulla

Baramulla: Acting tough against the persons involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 2 vehicles and arrested 2 persons in Baramulla.

A police party led by SHO Police Station Tangmarg under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiyaz Ahmad seized 2 vehicles (1 excavator and 1 tipper) and arrested 2 persons identified as Mohd Rafiq Zargar resident of Druroo and Danish Ahmad Malik resident of Paraswani, involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Ferozpora Nallah Shrai Tangmarg.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Tangmarg and further investigation has been initiated. Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law, police said.