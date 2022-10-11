2 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals

Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police have arrested 2 persons and seized 2 vehicles in Budgam.

A police party from Police Post Hardipanzoo Beerwah at a checkpoint established at Wacho Crossing intercepted 2 tippers bearing registration numbers JK02Q-8971 and JK03A-1808 loaded with illegally extracted soil. Both the vehicles have been seized and drivers identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh and Mudasir Ahmed Baba son of Mohammad Yousuf Baba, both residents of Muqaam Waterihail were also arrested.