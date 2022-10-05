2 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Budgam

Srinagar, Oct 5: Acting tough against the elements involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police have arrested 2 persons and seized 2 vehicles in Budgam.

A police party from Police Post Soibugh at a checkpoint established at Soibugh Chowk intercepted 2 tippers bearing registration numbers JK04E-4899 and JK04E-8398 loaded with soil, illegally extracted from Government land at Garend Kalan. Both the vehicles have been seized and drivers identified as Mushtaq Ah Dar son of Abdul Ahad Dar and Mukhtar Ahmad Ganie son of Mohammad Akbar Ganie, both residents of Shahpora Chatabugh were also arrested.