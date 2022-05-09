2 persons fall unconscious while cleaning well

Kupwara: Two persons fell unconscious while cleaning a well at Potshahi area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday afternoon.
The locals after noticing that the duo fell unconscious, immediately launched a rescue operation and evacuated them to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara.
An official said that it seems that due to emission of some poisonous gas, the duo fell unconscious. He said that both the persons were recovering well at SDH Kupwara.
He identified them as Abdul Quyoom Sofi (36) and Rafeeq Ahmad Wangoo (39), both residents of Potshahi Kupwara.