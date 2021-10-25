2 persons go missing in Rajouri’s snow-bound upper reaches

Rajouri: Two persons have gone missing from the snow-clad mountains between Budhal and Chassana areas following which the authorities launched a major rescue operation in the upper reaches of Rajouri and Reasi districts.

The missing persons have been identified as 23-year-old Javid Shah, son of Hanif Shah of Targain village of Budhal, Rajouri and 38-year-old Khadam Shah, son of Muzamil Shah of Hassote Chassana, Reasi.