2 persons go missing in Rajouri’s snow-bound upper reaches

Rajouri: Two persons have gone missing from the snow-clad mountains between Budhal and Chassana areas following which the authorities launched a major rescue operation in the upper reaches of Rajouri and Reasi districts.
The missing persons have been identified as 23-year-old Javid Shah, son of Hanif Shah of Targain village of Budhal, Rajouri and 38-year-old Khadam Shah, son of Muzamil Shah of Hassote Chassana, Reasi.
As per the family members of both the missing persons, the duo left for Kashmir from the upper reaches between Budhal and Chassana areas to sell some goats but the two neither reached their destination in Kashmir nor returned home.
“The duo followed a path that moves towards Kashmir through the upper reaches between Budhal area of Rajouri and Chassana of Reasi district,” their family members informed Police and filed the missing report at the local police station.
It has been learnt that the duo went missing enroute which received heavy snowfall during the last three days and there was every possibility that they might have got stuck in the snow-clad mountains.
Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Sheema Nabi Qasba said that soon after the missing report was received, a major rescue operation had been started jointly by the Police team of Budhal Police Station of Rajouri district and Chassana Police Station of Reasi.
She said that help from the local Rashtriya Rifles battalion had also been sought for assistance in this operation.
“Deputy Commissioner Rajouri has also put up a requisition for aerial surveillance and operation using a chopper,” SP Rajouri said.