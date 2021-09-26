2 Ramban accident victims identified: Police

Ramban: The identity of the two accident victims of Digdool, Ramban including a teenage girl was established on Sunday, Police said.
It said that the vehicle (JK01AA 7677) was on way to Srinagar from Jammu when it went out of the control of its driver and fell into several hundred feet deep embankments of Bisleri Nullah near the Army camp at Digdool on Saturday night.
Two persons including a teenage girl had died on the spot whereas two minors sustained injuries in the mishap.
Police identified the deceased driver as Imtyaz Ahmed Qadri, 40, son of Gulam Rasool Qadri of Batpura Anantnag was working as a Special Police Officer (SPO) with Police in district Anantnag whereas the deceased teenage girl was identified as Rubeena Banoo, 17, daughter of Muhammad Saleem Mughal of Uri, Baramulla.
Police said that after conducting the postmortem and completing other legal formalities, the bodies of both the deceased were handed over to their relatives for rites on Sunday.
Police identified the two minors as Moshin, 5, son of the deceased driver Imtyaz Ahmed Qadri and Anyat Ahmed, 10, son of Muhammad Iqbal Qadri, both residents of Batpura, Anantnag.
The injured were also handed over to their relatives for further treatment. It took four hours for the rescue teams to retrieve the bodies from several hundred feet deep embankments of Bisleri Nullah at Digdool on Saturday night.