2 Ramban accident victims identified: Police

Ramban: The identity of the two accident victims of Digdool, Ramban including a teenage girl was established on Sunday, Police said.

It said that the vehicle (JK01AA 7677) was on way to Srinagar from Jammu when it went out of the control of its driver and fell into several hundred feet deep embankments of Bisleri Nullah near the Army camp at Digdool on Saturday night.

Two persons including a teenage girl had died on the spot whereas two minors sustained injuries in the mishap.