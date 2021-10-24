2 shops gutted in Kupwara

Kupwara: Two shops gutted in a fire mishap at Diver Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
An official said that property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in the fire.
As the fire was noticed, the local residents rushed to the spot and made efforts to extinguish the fire.
Reports said they were able to extinguish the fire after some time.
An official said that despite efforts by the locals to douse the flames, a readymade garment shop and a departmental store were razed to ashes.
Police has registered a case and started investigations into the cause of fire.
“Prima facie evidence suggests that the cause of the fire was a short circuit. However, police is investigating the matter,” the official said.
Both the shops belonged to Waseem Ahmad Khan, son of Muhammad Saleem of Khan Mohalla, Diver, Lolab.