2 students injured in an attack in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Two students of a private school were injured after being attacked by some persons here in the Beehama area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday afternoon, resulting in injuries to them.

“Two of our class 9th and 11th students were attacked by some persons near the Beehama area of Ganderbal when they were leaving the school. They were shifted to district hospital Ganderbal for treatment from where they have been referred to SKIMS Soura for further treatment,” Showket Ahmed, Principal of New Dreamland school Ganderbal said.