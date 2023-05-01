2 students injured in an attack in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Two students of a private school were injured after being attacked by some persons here in the Beehama area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday afternoon, resulting in injuries to them.
“Two of our class 9th and 11th students were attacked by some persons near the Beehama area of Ganderbal when they were leaving the school. They were shifted to district hospital Ganderbal for treatment from where they have been referred to SKIMS Soura for further treatment,” Showket Ahmed, Principal of New Dreamland school Ganderbal said.
Meanwhile, police said that the attackers have been identified and will be arrested soon. “We have identified the persons who have attacked the students. They are also from the same school “ Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar told Greater Kashmir.
SSP said that both the injured students are stable. He said a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused, adding that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is on.