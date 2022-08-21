2 suspects detained by army team in Rajouri

The officials stated that the movement of these two suspects was again reported after which a team of Armys’ Rajouri town regiment laid a trap and intercepted these two suspects who were travelling in a passenger bus from Manjakote to Rajouri.

“The two were intercepted inside a bus and were detained by Army troops along with the team of police and both are now being questioned at district headquarter,” these officials added.

“Their questioning is going on and nothing more can be said on this matter as of now,” the officials said.