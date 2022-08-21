2 suspects detained by army team in Rajouri

Rajouri: Army in Rajouri detained two suspects who were moving suspiciously in the town area and especially near some vital Army establishments.
The officials said that four days ago an information was received that two suspects were seen moving in busy markets of Rajouri town. An alert was sounded and multiple search operations were also conducted in the town area.
The officials stated that the movement of these two suspects was again reported after which a team of Armys’ Rajouri town regiment laid a trap and intercepted these two suspects who were travelling in a passenger bus from Manjakote to Rajouri.
“The two were intercepted inside a bus and were detained by Army troops along with the team of police and both are now being questioned at district headquarter,” these officials added.
“Their questioning is going on and nothing more can be said on this matter as of now,” the officials said.