2 teachers suspended for exchanging blows, hurling abuses

Anantnag: Two teachers exchanged blows and hurled choicest abuses at each other inside a school in south Kashmir's Anantnag district over some personal issue leaving students petrified.

The incident took place in Government Middle School Shoul- Batengoo village on Saturday.

In the video which has gone viral on social the two teachers can be seen pushing each other, even as colleagues try to pacify and take them apart.

The duo can also be heard threatening and hurling choicest abuses at each other.