2 terrorist associates arrested in Bandipora: Police

“Acting on specific information regarding movement of terrorist associates, Police alongwith Army (14RR) & CRPF (3rdBN) at a checkpoint established at Sumlar near Fisheries Farm Bandipora intercepted two suspected persons identified as Abrar Ahmad Wani @Abu Qadir and Danish Pervaiz, both residents of Sumlar Bandipora. During checking, two Chinese grenades and other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station,” the press note said. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 40/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Bandipora and further investigation has been initiated.