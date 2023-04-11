2 terrorist associates arrested in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar: Police today said that police alongwith security forces have arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Pattan area of Baramulla and recovered arms and ammunition, IED and other incriminating materials on their disclosure.

A police spokesman in a statement said, “Acting on a specific information regarding movement of terrorist associates, Police alongwith Army (29RR) and SSB (2ndBn) busted a terror module at Pattan Baramulla and arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. They have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Parra son of Ghulam Ahmad Parra resident of Par Mohalla Pattan and Saima Bashir daughter of Bashir Ahmad Mir resident of Chinkipora Sopore. They have been shifted to Police Station.