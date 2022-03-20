2 tourists injured in Pahalgam accident

Anantnag: Two tourists from UP were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Langanbal area of Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.
Official sources said the vehicle (Inova—JK02AE-6996) skidded off the road and tilted near Langanbal. Two among the tourists travelling in the vehicle, coming from Anantnag towards Pahalgam, got injured and were rushed to PHC Pahalgam.
The injured identified Satish Sahu (46) son of Viajna Sohu of Sadder Bazar Jansi and Reshaf Kumar (20) son of Suhan Kumar of Hansi UP were later discharged after first aid, a police official said . (GNS)