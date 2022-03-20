2 tourists injured in Pahalgam accident

Anantnag: Two tourists from UP were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Langanbal area of Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.

Official sources said the vehicle (Inova—JK02AE-6996) skidded off the road and tilted near Langanbal. Two among the tourists travelling in the vehicle, coming from Anantnag towards Pahalgam, got injured and were rushed to PHC Pahalgam.