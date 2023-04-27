2 tractors seized for illegal extraction, transportation of minerals in Baramulla

Baramulla: Acting tough against illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 2 tractors and arrested 2 persons in Baramulla.

A Police Party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan, Mohammad Nawaz, assisted by IC PP Palhallan arrested 2 persons and seized 2 tractors involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Dargam Nallah Palhallan.

They have been identified as Mohd Yousuf Ganie resident of Andergam and Bilal Ahmad Dar resident of Naidkhai.