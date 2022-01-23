2 vehicles seized for illegal extraction of minerals

Srinagar: Police in Baramulla have seized two vehicles for illegal extraction of minerals.
In a statement, police spokesperson said a police party led by SHO Police Station Pattan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Muhammad Nawaz Khanday seized a tractor and a JCB for illegal extractions of minerals at Khanpeth Singhpora Pattan area.
“Police requests the people not to indulge in any kind of illegal mining activities from any nallah as it is the violation of Government rules. Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units,” the statement added.