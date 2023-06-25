2 vehicles seized for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla

Baramulla: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested a person and seized 2 vehicles in Baramulla.

A police party under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Altaf Ahmad assisted by SHO PS Baramulla seized 2 tractors and arrested a driver namely Nadeem Ahmad Lone resident of Chakloo involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Janbazpora Baramulla. However, another driver fled away from the spot taking advantage of darkness. He has been identified and efforts are on to nab him.