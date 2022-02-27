2-week faculty development programme concludes at BGSBU

Rajouri: A two-week faculty development programme on ‘Impact of COVID-19 on Higher Education: Challenges, Strategies and Innovations’ concluded at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri.
A statement of BGSBU issued here said that the programme was organised by the Centre for Hospitality and Tourism, BGSBU.
The programme aimed to bring together the different stakeholders in higher education to discuss and deliberate upon challenges posed to higher education due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BGSBU Vice Chancellor Prof Akbar Masood congratulated the centre on the successful completion of the programme.
He said that in times when on-campus education had taken a major hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BGSBU had successfully adapted to the changed scenario by shifting comfortably to the online mode for academic advancement and not letting the coronavirus become an impediment.
Prof Masood said that the virtual mode of teaching-learning requires orientation in terms of how the course would be delivered, discussed, and assessed and to create authentic interaction between teachers, students, and peers in online platforms, making the online course successful. He exhorted the faculty to adopt the latest means and methods to impart world-class quality education to the students.
Dean Academic Affairs BGSBU Prof Iqbal Parwez lauded the efforts of the centre for organising the programme.Prof Parwez said that the blended model of teaching and learning was the future of education and faculty members irrespective of their fields of study should look forward to new realities of higher education.