2-week faculty development programme concludes at BGSBU

Rajouri: A two-week faculty development programme on ‘Impact of COVID-19 on Higher Education: Challenges, Strategies and Innovations’ concluded at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri.

A statement of BGSBU issued here said that the programme was organised by the Centre for Hospitality and Tourism, BGSBU.

The programme aimed to bring together the different stakeholders in higher education to discuss and deliberate upon challenges posed to higher education due to the COVID-19 pandemic.