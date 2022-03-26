2 women among 3 injured in Rajouri highway mishap

Rajouri: Three persons including two women were injured in a road accident at Deri Ralyote in Manjakote on Jammu- Rajouri national highway.
Police said that this accident occurred when a car JK12 4248, which was on way to Rajouri from Poonch, collided with a car JK12B 7812 coming from opposite direction.
The injured were identified as Payal Sharma wife of Sachin Sharma resident of Mendhar, Raviz Akhter wife of Mohammad Shokat and Barkat Hussain son of Mohd Bashir resident of Kallar Morah.
They were removed to hospital, where they are under treatment.