2 Years of LoC Ceasefire | Border Shelling to Border Tourism

Uri: In a historic move two years ago, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), bringing a glimmer of hope for peace in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The ceasefire, which has been adhered to by both sides, has led to a sense of tranquility in Uri.

This has given hope to the people of the area of promoting border tourism, which was otherwise not possible in the volatile region.

For Irshad Ahmad, a resident of Silikote, a village located along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri, the ceasefire is a fine line between survival and destruction.