2 years on, ATD remains off the track

Despite the passage of over two years, the Annual Transfer Drive (ATD) introduced by the School Education Department (SED) has remained off the track, deflating the tall claims of the government to streamline the Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) in schools.

Ideally, the exercise for transfer of teachers, masters and lecturers should have been started in January and February months when the schools were closed for winter vacations.

However the department is yet to order the transfers while the academic session in schools has already started.