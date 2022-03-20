2 years on, ATD remains off the track

Despite the passage of over two years, the Annual Transfer Drive (ATD) introduced by the School Education Department (SED) has remained off the track, deflating the tall claims of the government to streamline the Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) in schools.
Ideally, the exercise for transfer of teachers, masters and lecturers should have been started in January and February months when the schools were closed for winter vacations.
However the department is yet to order the transfers while the academic session in schools has already started.
The reshuffle of teaching staff is done to streamline the PTR and ensure adequate teaching staff is made available in schools in order to provide quality education to the students.
The ATD was introduced in the 2021 academic year to do away with the routine manual transfer system with less human intervention. But the initiative continues to remain off the track leaving the teacher high and dry.
The government has failed to execute the process on time and streamline the posting of the teaching staff as per the requirement in schools. This year the government claimed to issue online transfer orders of lecturers from March 12 followed by the reshuffle of masters and teachers in the last week of March through ATD. But the process was delayed for unknown reasons.
In wake of this, the department had to issue transfer orders of teachers, masters and lecturers through the previous manual system of transfers “as a temporary arrangement” to overcome dearth of teachers in schools. Like previous years, the school education department this year initiated the process of ATD in December during winter vacations of schools.
The teachers, masters and lecturers were asked to submit online applications for their transfers citing that the applications will be considered on merit.
The schools resumed the in-person classes for students from kindergarten to higher secondary level from March 2 but the department is yet to order transfers through ATD.
The teachers posted in very hard (3rd) zones from past two years have been left to fend for themselves as the government has failed to relieve them to normal zones and depute another batch of teachers to the 3rd zones for a period of one year, as per the transfer policy.
Amid the delay in finalizing the ATD-2022, the teachers posted in 3rd zones in 2020 continue to remain posted in these very hard zones, deflating the government claims of implementing the transfer policy in letter and spirit.
The delay in finalizing transfers under ATD has proved a boon for the teachers posted in smooth zones. However, it has turned out to be a nightmare for the teachers posted in very hard zones.
The delay in transfers has added chaos to the system as there has been no major reshuffle of teachers on merit and those posted in 3rd zones for the last three years continue to suffer.
Earlier, the teachers posted in 3rd zones were shifted back to their parent schools after spending one year and were replaced by an equal number of teachers deputed to the school in 3rd zones.
But with the introduction of ATD, the teachers posted in 3rd zones have been left high and dry as the transfers are delayed by the department.
While the 3rd zone teachers continue to suffer, the department pleads helplessness saying that the teachers can be transferred provided the availability of the vacant posts.
“The 3rd zone teachers have to apply for transfers under ATD and out of four to five choices (schools) which they will opt for, they can be shifted only if the vacancies will be available in these schools,” Principal Secretary SED, Bishwajit Kumar Singh told Greater Kashmir.
Pleading helplessness, he said: “What can I do if the schools they opt for had no clear vacancy or deemed vacancy. I cannot help them.”