20 coaching centres, business premises in Sgr raided for ‘tax evasion’

Srinagar: State Taxes Department on Thursday raided more than twenty coaching centers and other business premises on complaints of tax evasion in central Kashmir’s Srinagar.

On the directions of Additional Commissioner, State Taxes Department J&K, more than twenty teams led by senior officers raided prominent coaching centres in Parraypora area of Srinagar district against the complaints of huge tax evasion from their owners.

Sources said several coaching institutes including KIE were raided by the teams. Besides there were several business premises which were also raided. “During searches, the teams seized books of accounts and other electronic devices for ascertaining the facts”, sources said.

“There were complaints that owners of the said premises have illegally grabbed tax money after tempering their books of accounts”, the sources added.