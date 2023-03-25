2008 bribe case | Court sentences ASI to a year's jail term

While convicting the accused the court held that the prosecution had been able successfully to prove that the trap was genuinely laid on the basis of a written complaint lodged by complainant, who was extorted by the accused to pay the bribe.

The complainant, the court said, had no enmity against accused and his evidence clearly shows that accused had demanded and accepted the bribe money to release him the retained rice which is supported by rest of the evidence.

The court observed that from the circumstances pointed out legitimately a presumption could be drawn that the accused had accepted the bribe money of his own which was sufficient to give rise to presumption u/s 4 of the P. C. Act that the accused accepted the same as illegal gratification particularly so when the defence theory put forth was not acceptable.

“Therefore it stands proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused has misused his official position by accepting the illegal gratification for him,” court said.

The court underscored that in the present case the prosecution had been able to prove the demand and acceptance of the bribe money, as well as the recovery of the tainted money of Rs.500 from the accused after the receipt of the same from the complainant.

“No any explanation has been given by the accused nor he has been able to bring any cogent or satisfactory evidence to establish that as to how the currency notes has come in his possession that were recovered from him and the numbers of those notes tailed and found bribe money,” it said.