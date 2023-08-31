2015 GANDERBAL CASE | Man gets 5 years in jail for trying to outrage minor girl’s modesty

Srinagar: A court in Ganderbal on Thursday sentenced a man to five years imprisonment for attempting to outrage modesty of a minor girl in 2015 even as it ordered him to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the victim.

The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ganderbal, Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi awarded the punishment to Ghulam Nabi Bhat of Devipora Koragh, Ganderbal, observing that the prosecution proved its case beyond shadow of any doubt against the accused who committed the offences under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (intending to outrage modesty), 354-A (demand of sexual favors) of the Ranbir Penal Code.

“This court deems it appropriate to sentence the accused to simple imprisonment of one year for the commission of offence under Section 342 RPC, five years simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 1 lakh for the commission of offence under Section 354 RPC and 3 years simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 10,000 for the offence under Section 354-A RPC,” the court said.

It accordingly sentenced the accused to punishment, ruling that all the sentences would run concurrently.