207 posts created for CTC Lethpora

Jammu: J&K Home department Thursday accorded sanction to the creation of 207 posts in different (21) categories for establishment of Commando Training Centre (CTC), Lethpora.

Sanction is in pursuance of Administrative Council decision No 41/4/2023 dated May 22, 2023.

As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, among 207 posts, there will be one post of Deputy Inspector General of Police in the pay Level (131100-216600) while there will be two posts of Superintendent of Police under (pay) Level 11 (67700-208700).

Besides there will be one post each of Deputy Director, Prosecution under Level 12 (78800-209200); Chief Prosecuting Officer under Level 11 (67700-208700) and Senior Prosecuting Officer under Level 9 (52700-166700); five posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police under Level 8 (47600-151100); seven posts of Inspector under Level 6E (35900-113500); sixteen posts of Sub-Inspector under Level 6C (35700-113100); twenty-seven posts of Head Constable under Level 5 (29200-92300); sixty posts of Sg/Constable under Level 2 (19900-63200) and sixty-nine posts of Follower under pay level SL 1 (14800-47100).